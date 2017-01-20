Drug and assault-related arrests in Red Oak

News

Police in Red Oak arrested two men on separate drug- and assault-related charges. At around 1:45-a.m. today (Friday), 19-year old Daniel Lee Vance-Hunt, of Red Oak, was arrested at the intersection of Miller Avenue and E. Summit Street, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.

And, at around 5:35-p.m. Thursday, 58-year old Charles James Netherton, of Red Oak, was arrested in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in Red Oak, on a valid Red Oak Police Department warrant for Assault and Harassment in the 3rd Degree. Netherton was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.