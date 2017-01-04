Dr. Jenkins to serve CCHS at the AMC through February

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System report Rebecca Jenkins, Doctor of Osteopathic medicine, will be providing care at Atlantic Medical Center through the end February. Beth Spieker, Chief Clinic Administrator., says Dr. Jenkins will be available Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 5 pm, to provide general family medical care for patients of all ages.

Spieker said “With the recent retirement of Dr. Wilcox, we find ourselves a little short-staffed right now. We want to be sure we are able to meet our patients’ healthcare needs so we are very pleased to be able to bring Dr. Jenkins in to help out for a while.”

Dr. Jenkins is a board-certified family medicine physician. She graduated from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences (now Des Moines University) in 1990. She completed a family medicine residency with an additional one year gynecological/obstetrical fellowship at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio in 1994.

Dr. Jenkins has provided general family medical care for over 20 years, and has practiced in Mason City, Iowa since 1998. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jenkins, call Atlantic Medical Center at 712-243-2850.