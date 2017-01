Obituaries

DOROTHY D. JOHNSON, 91, of Elk Horn, died Wed., Jan. 11th, at the Salem Lutheran Home, in Elk Horn. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services will be held for DOROTHY JOHNSON. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

