DONALD “DONNIE” STORMER, 80, of Elk Horn (Formerly of Atlantic) (No Svcs. Planned)

Obituaries

DONALD “DONNIE” STORMER, 80, of Elk Horn (Formerly of Atlantic) died Friday, January 6th at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held for DONNIE STORMER. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

DONALD “DONNIE” STORMER is survived by:

Nieces: Tracie (Jerry) Evans of Elk Horn. Sue Gaines of Atlantic. Amy Jo Madden of Atlantic.