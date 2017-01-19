DIXIE LOUISE SCHIRM, 95, of Avoca (Formerly of Walnut) (Svcs. 01/24/2017)

Obituaries

DIXIE LOUISE SCHIRM, 95, of Avoca (Formerly of Walnut) died Wednesday, January 18th at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Funeral services for DIXIE SHIRM will be held Tuesday, January 24th at 10:30am at First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 23rd from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.

DIXIE LOUISE SCHIRM is survived by:

Husband: Albert Schirm of Avoca.

Daughter: Cindy Young of Mission Viejo, CA. Nancy (Jeff) Blum of Blair, NE.

Son: Neal (Pam) Schirm of Avoca.

AFS Student: Conchi (Phil) Madson of Cincinnati, OH.

Sister: Ellen Mattox-Meisel of Orange City, FL.

6 Grandchildren

15 Great-Grandchildren