Details released on death of missing NW Iowa woman

News

Authorities in northwest Iowa are releasing more information now on the elderly woman who went missing last weekend and was later found dead. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says 84-year-old Beverly Joy Annear went to visit a friend in an Ida Grove nursing home on Friday night and got lost.

“We have a wind farm here in the county and we’ve got these gravel easement roads that go quite a ways out to the fields where the turbines are at,” Sheriff Harriman says. “She got turned into one of those roads, and we believe, unfortunately, it was dark, she got confused and ended up driving into a bean field and got her vehicle hung up on a fence and succumbed to the elements out there.”

The sheriff says the last time Annear was seen alive was around 5:30 that night when she’d stopped to ask for directions.

(Radio Iowa)