Des Moines police investigate fatal nightclub shooting

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub. Police were called to the Des Moines nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the altercation.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says 18-year-old Frederico Thompson, Jr., of Des Moines, died at the nightclub after he was shot. The shooting is Des Moines’ first homicide of 2017.