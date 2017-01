Dense Fog Advisory until Noon Sunday (1/22)

Weather

351 AM CST SUN JAN 22 2017 …A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9-A.M. TODAY FOR POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-MONTGOMERY AND PAGE COUNTIES, AND UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION- TAYLOR-RINGGOLD COUNTIES.

* VISIBILITY…WIDESPREAD VISIBILITIES OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THIS MORNING.

* IMPACTS…DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO DRAMATICALLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES. ADDITIONALLY…FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE SURFACES TO BECOME COVERED IN A THIN LAYER OF ICE AND SLIPPERY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. BE PREPARED FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR ROADWAYS AND SURFACES TO BECOME ICE COVERED AND SLIPPERY.