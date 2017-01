Dense Fog Advisory until 10-p.m. for Cass & area Counties

Weather

656 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017

…DENSE FOG IS DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN IOWA…

.MOISTURE IS MOVING UP OUT OF MISSOURI ALONG WITH SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURES. DENSE FOG IS DEVELOPING AS THIS MOISTURE MOVES OVER THE COOLER GROUND. A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE REGION LATER THIS EVENING THROUGH TONIGHT. THE STRONG WINDS AND COLDER AIR WILL PRODUCE IMPROVING CONDITIONS LATER TONIGHT.

CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-CLARKE-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD COUNTIES….DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING.

* VISIBILITY…WIDESPREAD VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE AND LESS

THAN A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES.

* IMPACTS…DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT WITH LIMITED VISIBILITY. IN

ADDITION…THE DENSE FOG MAY DEPOSIT A LAYER OF ICE ON UNTREATED

ROADS AND WALKWAYS THAT WILL PRODUCE SLICK SPOTS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.