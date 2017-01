Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass & area Counties

News, Weather

AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN IOWA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND WILL PERSIST INTO TONIGHT BEFORE IMPROVING LATE TONIGHT. CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD COUNTIES: DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (1/16).

* VISIBILITY…BELOW A QUARTER MILE…AND NEAR ZERO AT TIMES.

* IMPACTS…DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS WHEN VISIBILITY FALLS RAPIDLY. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR TRAVEL AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.