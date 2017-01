Dense Fog Advisory for parts of western/central Iowa until 9-a.m. 1/19

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: GUTHRIE-DALLAS-ADAIR-MADISON-UNION-RINGGOLD

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM TODAY

* VISIBILITY…AROUND A QUARTER MILE OR LESS…TO NEAR ZERO AT

TIMES.

* IMPACTS…DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO LOW AND CHANGING

VISIBILITIES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND PLEASE TAKE

APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS WHILE DRIVING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.