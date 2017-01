Dense Fog Advisory for part of KJAN listening area again tonight

Weather

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DES MOINES IA 331 PM CST FRI JAN 20 2017 ...DENSE FOG EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA AGAIN TONIGHT... .FOG HAS CONTINUED OVER PORTIONS OF IOWA THIS AFTERNOON. NO CHANGE IN CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED TONIGHT...SO DENSE FOG WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY AT TIMES WILL AGAIN BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD DURING THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. VISIBILITIES MAY IMPROVE IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST TOWARD SUNRISE...BUT OVER MUCH OF THE AREA FOG WILL PERSIST INTO THE LATE MORNING HOURS. CRAWFORD-CARROLL-GREENE-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-CASS-ADAIR- MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITY WILL DROP TO BELOW A QUARTER MILE WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO LOW AND CHANGING VISIBILITIES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND PLEASE TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS NEAR INTERSECTIONS AND RAILROAD CROSSINGS AS VEHICLES AND TRAINS MAY BE HIDDEN FROM VIEW BY THE DENSE FOG. SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM AND FOG HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.