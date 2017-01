Dense Fog Advisory for KJAN listening area overnight

Weather

...DENSE FOG EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .A SATURATED AIRMASS WITH LIGHT WINDS WILL RESULT IN DENSE FOG AGAIN OVERNIGHT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA. OVER THE SOUTH THE FOG IS ALREADY BEGINNING TO THICKEN AND SHORTLY AFTER SUNSET TONIGHT FOG WILL BECOME DENSE OVER MUCH OF THE REGION. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING DUE TO FOGGY CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING BUT WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES EXTREME CAUTION IS ADVISED. CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-CLARKE-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITY WILL DROP TO BELOW A QUARTER MILE WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO LOW AND CHANGING VISIBILITIES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND PLEASE TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. CRAWFORD-CARROLL-GREENE-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY. MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...