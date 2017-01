DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues until noon today (1/20)

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: CASS-ADAIR-ADAMS-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD-CRAWFORD-CARROLL AND GREENE….

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* VISIBILITY…VISIBILITY DROPPING TO ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR

LESS AT TIMES THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY.

* IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO LOW AND CHANGING

VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS

NEAR INTERSECTIONS AND RAILROAD CROSSINGS. ALSO BE ESPECIALLY

CAREFUL IF TRAVELING ALONG KNOWN SCHOOL BUS ROUTES AS BUSES MAKE FREQUENT STOPS. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM AND FOG HEADLIGHTS, LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. PLAN ON EXTRA TRAVEL TIME THIS MORNING.