Dense Fog Advisory continues this morning (1/21/17)

Weather

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY THAT WAS ISSUED FRIDAY EVENING CONTINUES THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING FOR THE ENTIRE KJAN LISTENING AREA.

WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY FROM ONE QUARTER OF A MILE TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES HAS BEEN REPORTED ACROSS CENTRAL IOWA. THIS DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST INTO THE MID-MORNING HOURS, GRADUALLY LIFTING FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST.

* VISIBILITY…VISIBILITY WILL REMAIN BELOW A QUARTER MILE WITH VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. BRIEF IMPROVEMENT MAY OCCUR IN SHOWERS.

* IMPACTS…DRIVING WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO LOW AND CHANGING VISIBILITIES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND PLEASE TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS WHILE DRIVING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS NEAR INTERSECTIONS AND RAILROAD CROSSINGS AS VEHICLES AND TRAINS MAY BE HIDDEN FROM VIEW BY THE DENSE FOG. SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM AND FOG HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.