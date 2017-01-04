Democrat Rich Leopold announces 2018 run for governor

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Rich Leopold, an ecologist and former director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says he plans to run for governor in 2018. Leopold, who is 52, holds degrees in animal ecology, biology and natural resources technology. He made his announcement Wednesday in a live Facebook feed sitting next to his wife, Kathleen. They live in Des Moines.

Declaring himself a political outsider tired of divisive partisan politics, he says Iowans deserve a governor who has backbone and character and who will be candid, transparent and fair. Saying Iowa has “some of the filthiest water in the country,” Leopold criticized politicians for talking about the problem but doing little to fix it.

Leopold served as director of the Iowa DNR under Gov. Chet Culver from 2007 to 2010.