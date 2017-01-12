DAVID D. BISHOP, 70, of Griswold (Memorial Svcs. 1/16/17)

Obituaries

DAVID D. BISHOP, 70, of Griswold, died Tue., Jan. 10th at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. Memorial services for DAVID BISHOP will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Jan. 16th, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home of Griswold has the arrangements.

Interment will be held at a later date.

DAVID BISHOP is survived by:

His wife – Vickii Bishop, of Griswold.

His daughter – Kim Bishop, of Griswold.

His son – Chris Bishop and wife Shannon, of Griswold.

His sister – Vicki Larock.

His brother – Richard Bishop.

3 grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.