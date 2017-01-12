DAVID D. BISHOP, 70, of Griswold (Memorial Svcs. 1/16/17)
January 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
DAVID D. BISHOP, 70, of Griswold, died Tue., Jan. 10th at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. Memorial services for DAVID BISHOP will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Jan. 16th, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home of Griswold has the arrangements.
Interment will be held at a later date.
DAVID BISHOP is survived by:
His wife – Vickii Bishop, of Griswold.
His daughter – Kim Bishop, of Griswold.
His son – Chris Bishop and wife Shannon, of Griswold.
His sister – Vicki Larock.
His brother – Richard Bishop.
3 grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.