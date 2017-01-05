Creston woman arrested on warrant for Theft

News

Creston Police report the arrest Wednesday night of 45-year old Karen Brodsack, of Creston. Brodsack was taken into custody at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County warrant for Theft in the 4th Degree. Her bond was set at $1,000.

And, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year old Dennis Michael Smith, of Creston, was arrested Wednesday night at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. Smith was taken into custody on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear in court. His bond for the offense was set at $5,000.