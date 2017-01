News

The Creston Police Department reports the arrest Thursday night, of 49-year old Michelle Renee Schell, of Creston. Schell was taken into custody at around 7:50-p.m. in the 100 block of E. Adams Street, on charges of 5th Degree Theft and Public Intoxication. She was being held in the Ringgold County Jail on a $300 cash bond.

