Creston teen sent to the hospital after Sunday collision

News

An accident in Creston Sunday afternoon resulted in a local teen being transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries. Authorities say 16-year old Angel Stow, of Creston, was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala northbound on Sumner Street at around 3-p.m., and was adjusting her rear view mirror. She failed to notice a 2006 Ford F-26 pickup was stopped ahead of her, waiting for traffic to pass before turning west onto Spencer Street.

The car rear-ended the pickup, causing a total of $3,500 damage. Stow complained of pain and was transported by private vehicle to the Greater Regional Medical Center, in Creston. The driver of the pickup, 36-year old Bradley Johnson, of Creston, was not hurt.

No citations were issued.