Creston teens injured in Thursday afternoon accident

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage driver suffered and her passenger suffered suspected, minor injuries during a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. 15-year old Devin Dawn Abell, of Creston, was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue eastbound on 190th Street at around 2:35-p.m., when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV entered the south ditch and struck a fence before coming to rest. Abell, and her passenger, 15-year old Christian Michael Gist, of Creston, both of whom were wearing their seat belts, were transported by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, for treatment of their injuries. The vehicle sustained $6,000 damage during the accident. A fence, owned by Dan Martin, sustained about $600 damage.