Creston Police report (1/9/17)

News

Police in Creston report the arrest Friday evening, of 37-year old Lela Ann Churchwell, of Creston. Churchwell was taken into custody at a residence in the 300 block of N. Pine Street, on a Union County Warrant. She was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

Creston Police said also, a resident in the 500 block of W. Buckeye Street reported last Wednesday night, that her purse containing her wallet, ID cards, medicines and other items, was taken from her car while it was parked in her driveway. The estimated value of the stolen property is approximately $22. It’s not clear when the theft occurred. And, late Friday morning, a resident of the 1000 block of Cottonwood Street, in Creston, told authorities money was taken from his room while he was in residence. The loss was estimated at $143, and again, it’s not clear when the incident took place.