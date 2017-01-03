Creston Police report (1/3/17): 3 arrests and 1 incident of vandalism
January 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Police in Creston say three people were arrested over the holiday weekend. Taken into custody Friday night for Driving While Suspended, was 20-year old Dakota Early, of Creston. And, Saturday night, 61-year old Richard Woosley, of Creston, was arrested for Simple Assault. Early and Woosley were released from the Union County Jail on $300 bond, each. Monday evening, 25-year old Nathan Vicker, of Creston, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Vicker remained in the Union County Jail on $300 bond.
Creston Police said also, a resident of the 800 block of W. Adams Street reported Sunday night that someone had broken a window out of his front door. The incident happened sometime between 7:15- and 7:45-p.m., Sunday. It’s unknown if there was anything taken from the home. Damage from the incident amounted to about $100.
