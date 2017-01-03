Creston Police report (1/3/17): 3 arrests and 1 incident of vandalism

News

Police in Creston say three people were arrested over the holiday weekend. Taken into custody Friday night for Driving While Suspended, was 20-year old Dakota Early, of Creston. And, Saturday night, 61-year old Richard Woosley, of Creston, was arrested for Simple Assault. Early and Woosley were released from the Union County Jail on $300 bond, each. Monday evening, 25-year old Nathan Vicker, of Creston, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Vicker remained in the Union County Jail on $300 bond.

Creston Police said also, a resident of the 800 block of W. Adams Street reported Sunday night that someone had broken a window out of his front door. The incident happened sometime between 7:15- and 7:45-p.m., Sunday. It’s unknown if there was anything taken from the home. Damage from the incident amounted to about $100.

(7-a.m. News)