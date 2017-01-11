Crawford County man arrested in Pott. County on drug & other charges

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Crawford County man was arrested Tuesday night on drug and other charges. 32-year old Christopher John Terwilleger, of Dow City, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Official Acts.

Authorities say Sheriff’s Deputy’s were investigating a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Idlewood Road and Railroad Highway at around 10-p.m., Tuesday. Terwilleger, who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle, got out and ran westbound on Idlewood Road, in an attempt to elude law enforcement. As he refused deputies’ commands to stop, Terwilleger threw an object in the south ditch. The object turned out to be a white pill bottle with 6.4-grams of marijuana, and a metal pipe used to smoke marijuana.

Terwilleger was taken into custody and transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail.