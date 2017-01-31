Council Bluffs Interstate System’s Annual Report released Tuesday

News

The Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program today (Tuesday) released its 2016 Annual Report highlighting progress made on construction and design projects over the last year, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Iowa DOT District 4 Engineer Scott Schram said “The program was very busy over the last year completing the railroad relocation project and building structures for the east system interchange. The annual report provides a high-level overview of all of the work and design engineering that occurred in 2016 to provide the public with a summary of how Iowa DOT is working to deliver this important highway improvement project.”

To view the annual report featuring information about completed and active projects, public outreach, program status, statistics for work completed in 2016, and 2017 key projects, visit http://councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov/2016annualreport/. To request a hard copy of the report, or for general information regarding the program, contact the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program office by phone at 712-216-3339 or email info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

The Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing interstates 29, 80, and 480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time while this interstate improvement takes effect.