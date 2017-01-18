Clive man arrested on drug charges in Atlantic

News

The Atlantic Police Department reports a Polk County man was arrested on drug charges, Tuesday. 36-year old Michael Miller, of Clive, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Miller was booked into the Cass County Jail. Also arrested Tuesday, was 30-year old Ruben Eram, of Atlantic. He was charged with Public Intoxication. This (Wednesday) morning, 31-year old Narson Narios, of Atlantic, was also arrested for Public Intox. Both men were booked into the Cass County Jail.