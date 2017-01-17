CLARENCE “ED” HENDERSON, 80, of Panora (Svcs. 1/21/17)

Obituaries

CLARENCE “ED” HENDERSON, 80, of Panora, died Monday, Jan. 16th, at Panora Specialty Care. A Memorial visitation for “ED” HENDERSON will be held from 2-until 4-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Twigg Funeral Home, in Panora.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date, in the West Cemetery at Panora.

CLARENCE “ED” HENDERSON is survived by:

His wife – Jan Henderson, of Panora.

His daughter – Robin Klouda, of Mediapolis (IA).

His son – Jim (Sydney) Henderson, of Panora.

6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.