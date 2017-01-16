City face-lift aimed at maintaining antique trade’s vitality

News

WALNUT, Iowa (AP) – Residents hope streetscape work and building renovations will help return their small town of Walnut to its former glory. The Pottawattamie County community of around 775 residents has long been known as the Antique City for its many antique shops. Mayor Gene Larsen told The Daily Nonpareil that the project is part of the community’s effort “to maintain the vitality of the antique trade.”

Construction started in November on facade upgrades on 16 storefronts. The work should be finished in time for the 35th annual Walnut Antique Show Father’s Day weekend, June 16-18. The streetscape work includes upgrades to sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as straightening and leveling the cobblestone roadway downtown.

The $1.09 million project is funded in part by $700,000 in grants.