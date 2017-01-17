Chicken-Rice Casserole (1-17-2017)

Mom's Tips

1/2 cup Minute Rice

1/2 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

8 oz. herb-seasoned stuffing mix

2 cups chicken broth

3 beaten eggs

1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 can condensed cream of celery soup

4 cups cooked chicken or turkey, chopped or diced

1/2 (2 oz.) jar diced pimento

Cook Minute Rice according to directions. Saute onion and green pepper in butter until tender. Mix all ingredients well. Put in a greased 9″ x 13″ pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. When done, pour sauce over top.

Sauce:

1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup

1/8 cup milk

1/4 cup sour cream

Combine soup and milk; heat and stir until smooth. Stir in sour cream. Heat through, but do not boil.

Makes 12 to 15 servings.

(Jacquie Aupperle)