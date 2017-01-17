Chicken-Rice Casserole (1-17-2017)

  • 1/2 cup Minute Rice
  • 1/2 large onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
  • 8 oz. herb-seasoned stuffing mix
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 3 beaten eggs
  • 1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 can condensed cream of celery soup
  • 4 cups cooked chicken or turkey, chopped or diced
  • 1/2 (2 oz.) jar diced pimento

Cook Minute Rice according to directions.  Saute onion and green pepper in butter until tender.  Mix all ingredients well.  Put in a greased 9″ x 13″ pan.  Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.  When done, pour sauce over top.

Sauce:

  • 1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1/8 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Combine soup and milk; heat and stir until smooth.  Stir in sour cream.  Heat through, but do not boil.

Makes 12 to 15 servings.

(Jacquie Aupperle)