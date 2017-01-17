Chicken-Rice Casserole (1-17-2017)
January 17th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 1/2 cup Minute Rice
- 1/2 large onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 8 oz. herb-seasoned stuffing mix
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 3 beaten eggs
- 1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 can condensed cream of celery soup
- 4 cups cooked chicken or turkey, chopped or diced
- 1/2 (2 oz.) jar diced pimento
Cook Minute Rice according to directions. Saute onion and green pepper in butter until tender. Mix all ingredients well. Put in a greased 9″ x 13″ pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. When done, pour sauce over top.
Sauce:
- 1/2 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1/8 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sour cream
Combine soup and milk; heat and stir until smooth. Stir in sour cream. Heat through, but do not boil.
Makes 12 to 15 servings.
(Jacquie Aupperle)