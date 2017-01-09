Cass County Supervisors to hold Public Hearing Wed., on Zoning change

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing Wednesday morning, in Atlantic, with regard to a change in zoning classification. The change affects parcels of land in sections 29, 31 & 32 of Pymosa Township, and section 6 of Grove Township, and pertains to a rezoning of the area from Agricultural to Light Industrial, for the Fagen Farms/Elite Octane ethanol plant project. The hearing begins at 8:30-a.m., and will be followed by action on approving the zoning change.

The Supervisors will also act on allowing or disallowing family farm credits and to approve Ag land credits, in accordance with Iowa Code.