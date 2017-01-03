Cass County Supervisors re-appoint Schelling as Chairman

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors held their annual administrative meeting this (Tuesday) morning, in Atlantic. Two newly-elected members of the Board, Steve Baier of Griswold and Steve Green, of Atlantic, began their duties after having been sworn-in, earlier. The first order of business was to elect a Board Chair and Vice Chair.

The Supervisors unanimously re-elected Gaylord Schelling as the Board Chair, and Frank Waters as Vice-Chair, following a recommendation by Schelling. In other business, the Board approved the appointment of deputies for the Auditor and Sheriff’s Offices, the appointment of Township Clerks with current incumbents, with the exception of Brighton Township, where the current clerk asked not to be re-appointed. To fill the position, the Board appointed Tonya Larsen.

The Board made no changes in the dates and times of their regular, future meetings. The meetings will continue to be held on Wednesday’s, beginning at 8:30-a.m., with the exception being the last week of the month, when they are normally held the last business day of the month.

They also made no changes (other than changing the date) in the 2017 annual livestock construction facility resolution, commonly known as the Master Matrix.