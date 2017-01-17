Cass County Board of Supervisors to act on Urban Renewal Area designation & related matters

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors are set to meet 8:30-a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse, in Atlantic. During their meeting, the Board will receive a quarterly report from Micha Lee, with Cass County Conservation. They’ll also hold a Public Hearing on designating a 2017 Cass County Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area and on proposed Urban Renewal Plan and Projects related to the proposed Elite Octane ethanol plant project.

Following the hearing, the Cass County Supervisors will act on approving: “A Resolution to Declare Necessity and Establish and Urban Renewal Area…and approve Urban Renewal Plan and Project for the 2017 Cass County Agricultural Urban Renewal Area”; an “Ordinance providing for the Division of Taxes levied on taxable property in the 2017 Cass County Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area,” and a “Resolution fix[ing] the date of a meeting at which it is proposed to approve a Development Agreement with Elite Octane, LLC, including Tax Increment Payments in an amount not to exceed $8.5-million dollars.”