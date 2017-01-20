CA man arrested, IL man cited on drug charges following I-80 traffic stop

News

A traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 northeast of Council Bluffs, resulted in one man being arrested on drug charges, and another cited. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a Toyota Tundra pickup on I-80 at around 2-p.m., because the vehicle had illegal, dark tinted windows.

After approaching the vehicle, Deputy Brian Miller noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck. A “probable cause”search was conducted, during which Miller found the driver, 24-year old Dustin James Castillo, of Truckee, CA., in possession of 3.8-pounds of marijuana, packaged in four individual plastic bags. Castillo was arrested for Possession/and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

A passenger in the vehicle, 23-year old Andrew Thomas Rowley, of LaGrange, IL, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and released.