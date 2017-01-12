Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (1-10-2017)
January 12th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 1 stick margarine
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 package frozen broccoli (can use fresh broccoli, just steam first)
- 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup instant rice
- 1 small jar Cheez Whiz (or melt about 3″ to 4″ of Velveeta)
Saute margarine, onion and celery. Mix together the broccoli, soup, cheese and rice in a 2 quart microwave/oven safe bowl. Stir in the onion mixture and microwave on high for about 10 to 12 minutes, or bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Crush potato chips on top for extra flavor.
(Julie Williamson)