Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (1-10-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 stick margarine

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 package frozen broccoli (can use fresh broccoli, just steam first)

1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup instant rice

1 small jar Cheez Whiz (or melt about 3″ to 4″ of Velveeta)

Saute margarine, onion and celery. Mix together the broccoli, soup, cheese and rice in a 2 quart microwave/oven safe bowl. Stir in the onion mixture and microwave on high for about 10 to 12 minutes, or bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Crush potato chips on top for extra flavor.

(Julie Williamson)