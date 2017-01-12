Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (1-10-2017)

January 12th, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 1 stick margarine
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1 package frozen broccoli (can use fresh broccoli, just steam first)
  • 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 cup instant rice
  • 1 small jar Cheez Whiz (or melt about 3″ to 4″ of Velveeta)

Saute margarine, onion and celery.  Mix together the broccoli, soup, cheese and rice in a 2 quart microwave/oven safe bowl.  Stir in the onion mixture and microwave on high for about 10 to 12 minutes, or bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.  Crush potato chips on top for extra flavor.

(Julie Williamson)