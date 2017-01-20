Bridgewater woman arrested on drug charge in Creston

News

Police in Creston report an Adair County woman was arrested Thursday evening on a drug charge. Officials say 34-year old Kristina Marie Clarke, of Bridgewater, was arrested just after 6-p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense. Clarke was being held on a $1,000 cash bond, in the Ringgold County Jail.

Late Thursday morning, Creston Police arrested 40-year old Shelby Lynn Weis, of Creston, on a Dallas County warrant for Probation Violation. Weis was transferred to Dallas County where she was held without bond.

Creston Police said also, two incidents of Theft have been reported. Thursday evening, a resident told police a mountain bike was stolen from his property located in the 400 block of Livingston Avenue, in Creston. The incident happened sometime Wednesday afternoon and 5:15-p.m. Thursday. The loss was estimated at $100.

And, on Jan. 7th, a woman living in the 600 block of S. Bureau Street told authorities a TV valued at $350 was stolen from her residence. The incident occurred sometime between the hours of 1- and 4-p.m, Jan. 7th.