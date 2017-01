Obituaries

BRIAN DOUGLAS BOJE, 64, of Harlan died December 17, 2016 at North Suburban Hospital in Thornton, CO. Memorial Services for BRIAN DOUGLAS BOJE will be held Saturday, January 14th at 2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

BRIAN DOUGLAS BOJE is survived by:

Daughter: Amber (Jonathan) Groves of Thornton, CO.

Son: Tyler Boje of Thornton, CO.

Brother: Scott (Sheila) Boje of Victoria, TX.

2 Grandchildren