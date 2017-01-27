Boys District Swimming Assignments

Sports

The IHSAA recently announced the district assignments for boys swimming. The district meets will take place on Saturday, February 4th. Atlantic will be traveling to Johnston to compete for State qualifying times. Other teams at the Johnston site will be Ames, Council Bluffs AL/TJ, Des Moines Roosevelt, Johnston, Lewis Central, Marshalltown, and Newton.

See all of the district assignments here: 2017-District-Swimming-Sites-and-Assignmnents