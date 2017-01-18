Bluffs woman cited for drug paraphernalia in Oakland; Bluffs man arrested for assault

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a traffic stop early this (Wednesday) morning, in Oakland, resulted in a woman being cited on drug charges and other charges. 18-year old Hailey Nicole Carson, of Council Bluffs, was stopped at around 2:45-a.m. at Highway 59 and Frank Kearney Road. She was cited for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (pipes commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics).

At around 2:10-a.m. today (Wednesday), 28-year old Dillon James Martens, of Neola, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on Railroad Highway at Magnolia Road.

And, 39-year old Anthony Paul-Joseph Loparco, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 9:45-p.m., for Domestic Abuse Assault with intent, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. Loparco was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14-thousand block of Meadowbrook Lane, for a domestic disturbance.

A neighbor heard a loud bang followed by yelling. Dispatch later reported a man (identified as Loparco), was attempting to break a car window. The 2003 Toyota Camry sustained about $1,000 damage. Loparco’s 39-year old female girlfriend suffered apparent minor injuries and was bleeding from her head.