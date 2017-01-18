Bluffs woman arrested in connection w/Jan. 12th child abuse incident

News

Police in Council Bluffs this (Wednesday) morning, arrested the mother of a 4-year old male who suffered life threatening injuries due to alleged abuse. 30-year old Jacqueline E. Short, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on warrants for her involvement in the January 12th, 2017 incident. The infant’s father, 28-year old Jack Williams, of Council Bluffs, was initially arrested for his involvement in the incident on January 12th. Both Williams and Short are currently in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail charged with Child Endangerment resulting in serious injury and Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person. The Child remains in Critical Condition at Children’s Hospital.

Officers were dispatched just before 2-a.m. January 12th to the American Inn Motel on S. 24th Street, to assist rescue personnel. Responding units learned that a 4 month old infant had stopped breathing, but his parents were able to resuscitate him. The child was transported by rescue squad to Jennie Edmundson Hospital. At Jennie Edmundson, emergency medical staff observed injuries on the infant that were consistent with him being physically abused. The child’s condition began to deteriorate and he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and took over the investigation. As a result of the investigation it was determined that the infant’s father, Jack Williams was the sole caretaker for the infant when the injuries occurred. Williams was arrested last Thursday afternoon.