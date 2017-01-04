Bluffs Police & Fire Dept. investigate school lunchroom explosion

News

Police and Firefighters in Council Bluffs, Wednesday afternoon, responded to a report of a small explosion in the lunchroom of the Lewis Central High School (3504 Harry Langdon Blvd.) The incident happened at around 12:45-p.m. Authorities say an investigation revealed a small, homemade explosive device was detonated under a table in the lunch room, where several students were seated during lunch.

As a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Police Department, Fire Department and School Security, two students were taken into custody for their involvement in the explosion. One juvenile is charged with Arson 1st Degree and the other is charged with Possession of an Explosive or Incendiary Devise. The suspects’ names were not released.

The school quickly returned to normal activities and no students appeared to have been injured as a result of the explosion.