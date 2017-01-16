Bluffs man seen naked in public Monday morning to undergo mental evaluation

News

Police in Council Bluffs say a man walking around naked late this (Monday) morning around Big Lake Park, was treated for exposure and then committed to a local hospital for psychological evaluation. A caller reported to police at around 11:15-a.m., that they asked the unidentified male subject if he needed help, but the man refused to answer and continued to walk toward the park.

Officers checking the area were unable to locate the man. The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded with their hovercraft and thermo imaging equipment. After approximately 2 ½ hours of searching, the man was located in the wooded area along Monument Road just north of Council Bluffs.

He was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital.