Bluffs man dies in crash near the IA/NE line

News

A man from Pottawattamie County died Friday afternoon during a single-vehicle rollover accident in far northwestern Pott. County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 61-year-old Rodney Lee Smith, of Council Bluffs, died when the 2013 Jeep Cherokee he was driving left the eastbound lanes of Interstate 680, crossed the median and westbound lanes of traffic, before entering a field and rolling over. The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Deputies with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crescent Fire and Rescue.