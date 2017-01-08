Bluffs man arrested Sat. afternoon on two counts of Attempted Murder

News

A call to police about a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Council Bluffs, led to the arrest of a man on two counts of Attempted Murder. 46-year old Thomas Light, of Council Bluffs, was arrested after being interviewed by detectives with the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, with regard to the incident at 108 S. 15th Street, in Council Bluffs. Light was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail

Officers responded to the residence at around 2:18-p.m. Upon arrival, they located several people inside the home and determined there were two victims, who had been stabbed with a knife. Both victims (one male and one female) were transported to Mercy Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident continues. If you have information regarding the case, contact Crime stoppers at 712-328-7867 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (712)326-2509.