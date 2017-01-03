Bluffs man arrested for Eluding & Violation of a No Contact Order

News

Police in Council Bluffs report a man was arrested this (Tuesday) morning, on Eluding and other charges, following a foot chase that began with a traffic stop for a seat belt violation, at around 8:10-a.m. Officials say a front seat passenger in the vehicle, 25-year old Gary A. Schultz, of Council Bluffs, took off on foot, after it was learned the driver, had a valid No Contact Order against Schultz.

Schultz ran north through a field and into the Indian Creek ravine. Due to the frigid temperature of the water, Schultz surrendered and was assisted out of the water. He was transported by Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where Schultz was treated for hypothermia.

He was later released from the hospital and transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he was charged with Violating a No Contact Order, Eluding and failure to wear a seat belt.