Bluffs man arrested for Child Endangerment causing serious injury

News

Police in Council Bluffs have arrested a man on a charge of Child Endangerment causing serious Injury. 28-year old Jack Williams, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place at around 1:50-a.m. Thursday, at the American Inn Motel on S. 24th Street, in Council Bluffs. Williams was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the to assist rescue personnel. Responding units learned that a 4 month old male infant had stopped breathing, but his parents were able to resuscitate him. The child was transported by rescue squad to Jennie Edmundson Hospital. At Jennie Edmundson, emergency medical staff observed injuries on the infant that were consistent with him being physically abused. The child’s condition began to deteriorate and he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and took over the investigation. As a result of the investigation it was determined that the infant’s father, Jack Williams was the sole caretaker for the infant when the injuries occurred.

Officers located Williams at the motel Thursday afternoon and took him into custody.