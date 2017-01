Obituaries

BETTY L. BROWN, 74, of Atlantic, died Wed., Jan. 11th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Graveside services for BETTY BROWN will be held 4:15-p.m. Monday, Jan. 16th, at the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family is from 3-until 4-pm, Monday, at the funeral home.