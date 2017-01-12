BARBARA “Bobbi” K. LOVEJOY, 52, of Audubon (Svcs. 1/14/17)

Obituaries

BARBARA “Bobbi” K. LOVEJOY, 52, of Audubon, died Tue., Jan. 10th, at Mercy Medical Center, in Des Moines. Funeral services for BARBARA “Bobbi” LOVEJOY will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Friday, Jan. 13th.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

BARBARA “Bobbi” K. LOVEJOY is survived by:

Her husband – Vic Lovejoy, of Audubon.

Her daughters – Angela Lovejoy, of Denison; Amanda (Doug) O’Neal, of Council Bluffs; Ashlee (John) Olmstead, of Dunlap, and Alyssia Lovejoy, of Audubon.

Her parents – Richard (& wife Sandy) Clements, of Evansdale, & Sandra (& husband Robert) Stokes, of Parkersburg.

Her brother – Michael Clements, of FL.

Her sisters – Terie (Charles) Skeens, of TX, & Susan (JOhnny) Weigh, of FL.

Her 1/2 brothers & 1/2 sister: Daniel (Sarah) Stokes, of Cedar Falls; Jim Clements; and Michelle Lane.

Her step-brothers and step-sisters: Shari; Jeff (Holly) Mastin; Traci (Rod) Pryor; and Darin Stokes.

3 grandchildren, her in-laws, other relatives and friends.