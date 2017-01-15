Bank branches in elementary schools teach financial lessons

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Students at two Council Bluffs elementary schools will have the chance to learn more about personal finance by working in bank branches at their schools. The Daily Nonpareil reports First National Bank and American National Bank both recently opened branches in elementary schools.

The Council Bluffs school district now has nine different bank branches open in its schools. The branches are part of a larger effort to teach students about money by giving them the chance to open a savings account and contribute to it.

Carter Lake Elementary Principal Doreen Knuth says opening an account early lets students to watch their savings grow and build good habits.