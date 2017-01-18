Avoca woman arrested on drug charge in Audubon

News

Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer, today (Wednesday), reports 20-year old Megan Marie Griffen, of Avoca, was arrested last Friday for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Audubon County Deputy Tibbets and K9 Axel assisted in the arrest.

On Jan. 4th, 36 year old Tanya Lyn Snyder, of Audubon, was arrested by Audubon Police, for Public Intoxication 3rd or more offenses. On Jan. 3rd, 50 year old Timothy Nathan Turner, of Kimballton, was arrested for Public Intoxication/3rd or subsequent offense.

All subjects were transported to the Audubon County Jail to appear before a magistrate.