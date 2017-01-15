AVIS MARIE PETERS, 92, of Atlantic (Svcs. 01/21/2017)

Obituaries

AVIS MARIE PETERS, 92, of Atlantic died Saturday, January 14th at Atlantic Specialty Care. Funeral Services for AVIS MARIE PETERS will be held Saturday, January 21st at 10:30am at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.



Burial in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.

AVIS MARIE PETERS is survived by:

Son: Dwight (Terese) Peters of Ames.

Daughter: Annette (Randall) Hendrickson of Stafford, VA.

Brother: LeRoy Odem of LaMotte.

2 Grandchildren