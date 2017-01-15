AVIS MARIE PETERS, 92, of Atlantic (Svcs. 01/21/2017)
January 14th, 2017 by Chris Parks
AVIS MARIE PETERS, 92, of Atlantic died Saturday, January 14th at Atlantic Specialty Care. Funeral Services for AVIS MARIE PETERS will be held Saturday, January 21st at 10:30am at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.
Burial in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.
AVIS MARIE PETERS is survived by:
Son: Dwight (Terese) Peters of Ames.
Daughter: Annette (Randall) Hendrickson of Stafford, VA.
Brother: LeRoy Odem of LaMotte.
2 Grandchildren